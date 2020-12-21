Did Swinney take another shot at Ohio State’s 6-game schedule?

Dabo Swinney has been very wide open on his feelings on Ohio State. The Clemson head coach has made it known a team that has played just six games should not be playing for a national championship.

But it is what it is, and Swinney and the second-ranked Tigers have moved on and are now in full game prep mode as they get set to play the No. 3 Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

And though he feels the Buckeyes have a competitive advantage when it comes to its overall physical and mental health when playing a shorter season, Swinney pointed out on Monday’s Packer & Durham Show on the ACC Network that there is a built-in advantage for Clemson, too.

“Anytime you are playing someone you have some familiarity with, that is a positive,” he said. “You can look back at tape where you matched up. Just like playing an opponent every year, you go back and look at last year’s game. You have different people and things like that, but you can still get a feel.

“Of course, you can go back and study their games this year. That will be a quick study for us. There was only six. That will be a little easier.”

Swinney explained, typically, they head into these games with 13 games to study. That will not be the case this time around.

However, this time, it will not be such a daunting task for the Tigers’ coaches from a process standpoint.

“(Ohio State is) going to have to study 11 games,” Swinney said. “You have to study every play, offense, defense, special teams. Plus, you are going back to last year. So, it does make it a little easier because there is not much tape to pour through. You can’t make it up. There are only six games.”

