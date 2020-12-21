Nation’s No. 1 center can’t wait to start ‘next chapter’ at Clemson

Clemson inked the nation’s top center last week when Ryan Linthicum signed with the Tigers on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for college football.

After committing to Dabo Swinney’s program in September 2019, Linthicum was more than ready to make things official with Clemson.

“It feels amazing! To finally put the pen to the paper and get this thing started,” he told The Clemson Insider after signing.

Linthicum, ranked as the No. 1 center in the 2021 class by Rivals, is a midyear enrollee slated to arrive on campus in early January to start his college career.

“I’m very excited to get moving into the next chapter of my life,” he said.

Linthicum, a three-sport standout in football, basketball and lacrosse at Damascus (Md.) High School, became Clemson’s second signee from the school in a two-year span – joining 2020 signee and phenom freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Linthicum is stoked to reunite with Bresee and become teammates with him again in Clemson orange.

“Very excited, can’t wait to compete against him,” Linthicum said. “And work with the best.”

Linthicum looks forward to joining the Clemson football program with his fellow signees in the Tigers’ 2021 class, which is considered a top-10 class by ESPN (No. 4), 247Sports (No. 5) and Rivals (No. 7).

“Very excited to start the next chapter, with a great group of guys and showcase my talent at center,” he said.

ACC Championship and Sugar Bowl gear is available now. Up to 65 percent off today.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!