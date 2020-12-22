Lawrence named as finalist for Maxwell, O'Brien Awards

The Maxwell Football Club and the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee announced Tuesday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as a finalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, respectively.

Lawrence becomes the second Clemson player ever to be named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to college football’s player of the year, joining Deshaun Watson (2016). He is also joins Watson as the only finalists in school history for the O’Brien Award, presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback, an award Watson earned for both the 2015 and 2016 campaigns

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications