Lawrence one of 11 Tigers named to All-ACC Team

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named to the All-ACC First Team for a third straight year. Eleven Tigers overall were named to the All-ACC Team, which the conference announced on Tuesday.

Lawrence led Clemson to a sixth straight ACC Championship this season, while throwing for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He completed 69.2 percent of his 286 passes. He averaged 305.9 yards per game through the air and had an efficiency rating of 172.68.

Joining Lawrence on the All-ACC First Team was running back Travis Etienne, his third straight first-team selection, and wide receiver Amari Rodgers. It was the first time Rodgers was named to the All-ACC squad.

Lawrence and Rodgers led the voting with 178 total points apiece. Lawrence leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game and pass completion percentage. Rodgers has an ACC-leading 69 receptions for 966 yards and seven touchdowns.

Etienne was also selected as the first-team’s all-purpose player. The ACC Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, Etienne has accounted for 1,598 all-purpose yards this season while scoring 15 touchdowns.

On the defensive side, freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and cornerback Derion Kendrick were named First-Team All-ACC.

Left tackle Jackson Carman and left guard Matt Bockhorst were named to the second team on offense, while linebacker James Skalski, cornerback Andrew Booth and safety Nolan Turner were selected to the defense.

Wide receiver Cornell Powell was named to the third team. Powell currently has 43 receptions for 743 yards and five touchdowns. His 16.5 yards per catch leads the Tigers.

First-Team Offense

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161

RB – Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150

WR – Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178

WR – Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167

WR – Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147

TE – Hunter Long, Boston College, 144

AP – Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112

OT – Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158

OT – Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130

OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134

OG – Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133

C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84

First-Team Defense

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138

DE – Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127

DT – Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135

DT – Alim McNeill, NC State, 106

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149

LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139

LB – Payton Wilson, NC State, 127

CB – Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129

S – Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146

S – Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134

First-Team Specialists

PK – Jose Borregales, Miami, 142

P – Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161

SP – DJ Turner, Pitt, 124

Second-Team Offense

QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104

RB – Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145

RB – Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112

WR – Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73

WR – Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85

AP – Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96

OT – Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78

OG – Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86

OG – Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80

Second-Team Defense

DE – Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123

DE – Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82

DT – Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79

LB – Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83

LB – James Skalski, Clemson, 76

LB – Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67

CB – Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90

CB – Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83

S – Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115

S – Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89

S – Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89

Second-Team Specialists

PK – Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74

P – Lou Hedley, Miami, 95

SP – Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123

Third-Team Offense

QB – Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73

RB – Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109

RB – Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34

WR – Michael Harley, Miami, 58

WR – Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57

WR – Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53

TE – Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75

OT – Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67

OT – Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52

OG – Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59

OG – Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51

C – Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73

Third-Team Defense

DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53

DE – Quincy Roche, Miami, 48

DT – Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71

DT – Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67

LB – SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62

LB – Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60

LB – Max Richardson, Boston College, 52

CB – Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74

CB – Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56

S – Michael Carter II, Duke, 45

S – Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44

Third-Team Specialists

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49

P – Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59

SP – Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81

Honorable Mention (20 or more votes)

QB – D’Eriq King, Miami, 24

RB – Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, 28

WR – Jordan Addison, Pitt, 52

WR – Emeka Emezie, NC State, 47

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 45

WR – Javon McKinley, Notre Dame, 36

WR – Billy Kemp, Virginia, 23

TE – Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 27

TE – Cary Angeline, NC State, 25

AP – Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 33

AP – Zay Flowers, Boston College, 25

OT – Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 41

OT – Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 28

OT – Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, 26

OT – Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 22

OG – Bryce Hargrove, Pitt, 50

OG – Will Putnam, Clemson, 48

OG – Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 33

OG – Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 32

OG – Chris Glaser, Virginia, 31

C – Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 39

C – Cade Stewart, Clemson, 31

C – Brian Anderson, North Carolina, 23

DE – Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 43

DE – Amare Barno, Virginia Tech, 31

DE – Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, 25

DE – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame, 22

DE – Myles Murphy, Clemson, 22

DT – Nesta Silvera, Miami, 59

DT – Jared Goldwire, Louisville, 52

DT – Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, 43

DT – Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 31

LB – Baylon Spector, Clemson, 34

LB – Isaiah Moore, NC State, 32

LB – David Curry, Georgia Tech, 29

LB – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 22

LB – Mike Jones Jr., Clemson, 21

LB – Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 21

LB – Zane Zandier, Virginia, 20

CB – Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 53

CB – Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 47

CB – Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 42

CB – Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 24

S – Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, 32

S – Lannden Zanders, Clemson, 26

S – Trey Morrison, North Carolina, 20

PK – B.T. Potter, Clemson, 27

PK – James Turner, Louisville, 21

PK – Christopher Dunn, NC State, 20

PK – Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech, 20

P – Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt, 30

SP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 56

