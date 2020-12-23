Two-Minute Drill: Bresee on Rookie of the Year honor, Ohio State

Clemson’s Bryan Bresee was named ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year on Wednesday, the conference announced.

Bresee earned first-team All-ACC honors after helping the Tigers (10-1) to their sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship and a No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

On Wednesday he spoke to the media about the honor, as well as looked ahead to the Tigers battle with Ohio State on New Year’s Day in the Sugar Bowl and reflected on last week’s ACC Championship Game win over Notre Dame.