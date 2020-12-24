Whether at QB or WR, Taylor wants to help the Tigers win

Will Taylor was glad and grateful to sign on the dotted line with Clemson last Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for college football.

A two-sport athlete from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C., Taylor will play both football and baseball for the Tigers and is on scholarship with the football program.

“Feels great to finally be official,” Taylor told The Clemson Insider after signing his National Letter of Intent. “I’m very thankful that I get a chance to play for the best team in the country.”

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham reached out to Taylor as soon as he officially became a part of the program on signing day.

“I received a FaceTime call from Coach Streeter and Coach Grisham right after I signed (Wednesday) morning,” Taylor said. “They just said ‘welcome to the family.’”

Taylor signed as a quarterback according to head coach Dabo Swinney, who says Clemson’s plan is to train Taylor at quarterback in his first year with the Tigers and then move him to wide receiver, where Swinney believes “his career will end up.”

If you ask Taylor, he doesn’t care which position he plays at the next level – his only concern is helping the Tigers get W’s.

“For me, I want to do what is best for the team,” he said. “I love playing both of those positions. Whatever it takes for our team to win, that is what I will do.”

Taylor shined at quarterback for Dutch Fork as a senior this season, completing 67 percent of his passes for 2,237 yards and 21 touchdowns with just four interceptions while also rushing for 448 yards and 11 touchdowns on 60 carries, a 7.5-yard rushing average.

Before transferring to Dutch Fork, Taylor played his first three years of high school at Ben Lippen in Columbia, throwing for 1,647 yards and rushing for 1,549 more in 2019.

Taylor – who led Dutch Fork to the 2020 Class 5A state title, helping Dutch Fork become the first school in state history to win five straight state titles – hopes to carry over that championship success to Clemson.

“My goal at Clemson is to help contribute to the team and win championships!” he said.

