The perfect Christmas gift for the Clemson Football Program

What is the perfect present for a football program that has everything?

That is the dilemma you might be in if you had to pick out the perfect present for the Clemson Football team. What can you get the Tigers that they do not already have?

How about National Championships?

Clemson has won three national championships, including two since 2016.

How about an ACC Championship?

The Tigers have won 20 ACC Championships over the years, more than any other program in the conference. Also, they just won a sixth consecutive ACC Championship last week when they blew out Notre Dame, 34-10.

Clemson has won 26 conference championships overall in its history, winning four SIAA and two SoCon Championships to go with its 20 ACC titles.

How about a 10-win season?

Thanks to its win over Notre Dame, Clemson (10-1) has earned 10 straight 10-win seasons and joins Florida State and Alabama as the only three programs in the history of college football to produce 10 or more 10-win seasons in a row.

How about playing in the College Football Playoff?

Clemson has earned its way into the CFP in each of the last six seasons. The six-year streak is a CFP record, by the way, which no one seems to talk about.

How about a bowl game?

The Tigers will play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, marking the program’s 16th consecutive bowl appearance. In all, Clemson will be making its 47th bowl appearance, while holding a 25-21 record all-time in bowl games.

How about a top 5 program?

Clemson is currently ranked No. 2 in the polls and in the CFP rankings. The Tigers have been ranked for a school record 101 consecutive weeks in the top 5 and has finished the season ranked in the top 4 every year since 2015.

How about a multi-million-dollar facility?

Clemson’s Football Program is housed in the Allen Reeves Football Complex, a $55 million facility that opened in January of 2017. The state-of-the-art facility features everything a student-athlete would want, plus amenities such as two indoor bowling lanes, a movie theater, a barber shop, a golf simulator, a putt-putt course and a full-length outdoor basketball court. Oh, and it has an indoor slid, too.

Also, the $12 million Poe Indoor Practice Facility, which opened in December of 2012, is attached to the football complex and there are three outside practice fields as well for the Tigers.

How about a Heisman Trophy winner?

Now here is something Clemson does not have. The Tigers have come close. Deshaun Watson was the runner-up in the 2016 Heisman Trophy and was a finalist in 2015 as well.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was listed as a finalist for this year’s Heisman Trophy on Thursday night.

The Tigers may not have a Heisman Trophy winner, but they had the trophy’s namesake, John Heisman, as a coach. The legendary coach was 19-3-2 in his four seasons as Clemson’s head coach from 1900-’03, where he led the program to its first three conference championships in 1900, 1902 and 1903.

But Clemson is really not into individual awards. So, if you really want to get the Clemson Football Program something, the best bet is to get it another national championship. It is the one thing it already has that it does not mind having more of.

