Top WR commits to Clemson, discusses decision with TCI

Dabo Swinney and his football program received a Christmas present today from Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall.

Randall, one of Clemson’s top targets in the 2022 class, gave Swinney’s program a Christmas Day commitment when he announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers over fellow finalists South Carolina, Tennessee and Oregon.

Randall (6-3, 200) was kind enough to speak with The Clemson Insider about his decision prior to his announcement.

“The way that they carry themselves in the program,” Randall said of what set the Tigers apart from the other schools he considered. “They’re a first-class program and they’re going to be a first-class program for a long period of time, just the way that their program is set up and the way that Coach Swinney has it there. He knows what he wants and how it needs to be done. So, just the way that Clemson carries themselves, and it’s different from other schools. Everybody’s family there, and I just wanted to be a part of that family and make an impact.”

Randall, who held around two dozen total offers, received an offer from Clemson on Sept. 1 – about a year after he made a recruiting visit to campus for the Tigers’ game vs. Texas A&M in September 2019.

The Myrtle Beach High School standout has long been on the radar of Clemson and receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who coached Randall when he participated in Swinney’s high school football camp the summer before his ninth-grade year.

Randall stays in touch with Grisham on a frequent basis and the two have built a strong bond over time.

“They’ve given me a lot of love throughout this recruitment process and have a special place in my heart,” Randall said of the Tigers. “In eighth grade I went up there, and Coach Grisham saw me at camp and told me that I could be the best wide receiver that I could be. He really instilled that fight in me and that work ethic after he told me that because I knew that I could do whatever I wanted and go wherever I wanted in my college career. So, once that happened, I was just ready to go back to the grind. And once Clemson came calling, I knew it was going to be hard for me to turn them down.”

Randall’s relationship with Grisham, Swinney and the Clemson staff was an important factor in his decision.

“I didn’t want to go somewhere where I didn’t know the coaches,” he said. “I wanted to go somewhere where I knew what I was getting within the coaches, and I knew that the coaches were going to invest into me as much as I’m going to invest into them.”

Randall’s mother is a South Carolina grad, but she is fully supportive of her son’s college choice.

“My family’s ecstatic and they love Clemson,” he said. “My mom, even though she went to South Carolina, she loves my choice and they are happy for me.”

Randall becomes the third commitment in Clemson’s 2022 class, joining Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller and Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler.

Now that he is on board with the Tigers, Randall plans to start recruiting some other top Palmetto State prospects to join him in the class.

“Hopefully we can get some of these guys out of South Carolina – Jaleel Skinner, Jeadyn Lukus,” Randall said. “Hopefully we can get some of these guys to come to Clemson and play on the squad and hopefully do something special.”

One of the best blessings of them all… COMMITTED ❗️❗️❗️

Merry Christmas 🎁 #BD pic.twitter.com/YRJu20HDkU — Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) December 25, 2020

