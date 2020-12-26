Tigers in top 3 for 4-star DB

Nikai Martinez is a highly regarded cornerback recruit in the class of 2022 who holds around 20 total scholarship offers.

Of late, the four-star prospect from Apopka, Fla., has been communicating most frequently with three of the programs on his offer list.

“I’ve been talking to Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida State the most recently,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Martinez, who received an offer from Clemson in June, has been in contact with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed as well as his area recruiter for the Tigers, Todd Bates.

What has the Sunshine State standout been hearing from the coaches?

“Nothing really but coming to Clemson and talking about family,” Martinez said.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior from Apopka High School has a timeline for his future commitment in mind.

“I will probably make my decision before my senior year starts,” he said.

A few of the programs pursuing Martinez are beginning to separate themselves from the pack at this stage of his recruiting process.

“It is a few schools starting to stand out at this point,” he said.

The Tigers, according to Martinez, are one of those.

“Clemson stands top three right now,” he said.

Martinez is ranked as high as the No. 18 cornerback and No. 180 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

In 11 games as a junior this season, Martinez was credited with 43 total tackles, including one for loss and two sacks, along with four interceptions, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

