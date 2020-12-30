2 Tigers named First-Team All-American

The Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday announced Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne have been named to their First-Team All-American team.

Lawrence was named the FWAA’s first-team quarterback, while Etienne was named first-team All-American as its all-purpose back.

This is the second First-Team All-American selection for Etienne this year. He was also named a First-Team All-American by the Associated Press earlier this week.

Etienne has been a first-team All-American in each of his last two years as well.

Wednesday’s first-team All-American selection was the first of any kind for Lawrence, who was named to the third-team by the Associated Press this week.

Lawrence led Clemson to a sixth straight ACC Championship this season, while throwing for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He has completed 69.2 percent of his 286 passes. He is averaging 305.9 yards per game through the air and has an efficiency rating of 172.68.

The Clemson quarterback was also named as the ACC Player of the Year and as its Offensive Player of the Year earlier this month.

Etienne was also selected as the first-team’s all-purpose player by the FWWA. The ACC Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, has accounted for 1,598 all-purpose yards this season while scoring 15 touchdowns.

Lawrence and Etienne are the only two Clemson players to make the FWAA’s All-American team.

2020 FWAA ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (6-6, 220, Jr., Cartersville, Ga.)

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State (6-1, 215, So., Wichita, Kan.)

RB Najee Harris, Alabama (6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, Calif.)

WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas (5-9, 174, Sr., Houston, Texas)

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama (6-1, 175, Sr., Amite, La.)

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida (6-6, 240, Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.)

OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (6-4, 315, Jr., Bellflower, Calif.)

OL Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (6-6, 302, Gr., Cleveland, Ohio)

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (6-4, 325, So., Humble, Texas)

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (6-6, 312, Sr., Pensacola, Fla.)

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama (6-6, 325, Sr., Hickory, N.C.)

DEFENSE

DL JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State (6-2, 261, Sr., Jacksonville, Fla.)

DL Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina (6-2, 260, Sr., Aiken, S.C.)

DL Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (6-3, 305, Jr., Kenosha, Wis.)

DL Rashad Weaver, Pitt (6-5, 270, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa (6-4, 260, Jr., Hominy, Okla.)

LB Joseph Ossai, Texas (6-4, 253, Jr., Conroe, Texas)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (6-1, 215, Sr., Hampton, Va.)

DB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati (6-2, 188, So., Detroit, Mich.)

DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (6-4, 219, So., Atlanta, Ga.)

DB Tiawan Mullen, Indiana (5-10, 176, So., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (6-2, 202, Jr., Plantation, Fla.)

SPECIALISTS

K Jose Borregales, Miami (5-10, 205, Sr., Miami, Fla.)

P Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech (6-0, 255, Sr., Alcolu, S.C.)

KR Avery Williams, Boise State (5-9, 195, Sr., Pasadena, Calif.)

PR Marcus Jones, Houston (5-8, 185, Jr., Enterprise, Ala.)

AP Travis Etienne, Clemson (5-10, 205, Sr., Jennings, La.)

2020 FWAA ALL-AMERICA SECOND TEAM

Offense: QB Mac Jones, Alabama; RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA; RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo; WR Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State; WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State; TE Hunter Long, Boston College; OL Kayode Awosika, Buffalo; OL Brady Christiansen, BYU; OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech; OL Trey Smith, Tennessee; C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa. Defense: DL Patrick Johnson, Tulane; DL Jaelan Phillips, Miami; DL Darius Stills, West Virginia; DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon; LB Tavante Beckett, Marshall; LB Nick Bolton, Missouri; LB Nate Landman, Colorado; DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU; DB Greg Newsome, Northwestern; DB Tykee Smith, West Virginia; DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State. Specialists: K Cade York, LSU; P Jake Camarda, Georgia; KR Chris Smith, Louisiana; PR Jeremiah Haydel, Texas State; AP Dwayne Eskridge, Western Michigan.