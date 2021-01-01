Clemson's inactive list for Sugar Bowl

Clemson released its inactive list for Friday’s Sugar Bowl against No. 3 Ohio State.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas is the most notable player on the inactive list. He also did not play in the ACC Championship Game against Notre Dame. Wide receiver Joseph Ngata was also listed as unavailable for the Sugar Bowl, which kicks off at 8 p.m.

The following Clemson players are expected to be unavailable for tonight’s contest: DE Jack Brissey, DE Justin Foster, CB Jack McCall, WR Joseph Ngata, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, DE Xavier Thomas, LB Jake Venables and DT Tré Williams.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications