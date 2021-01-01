Live from New Orleans - Sugar Bowl Preview

Football

By January 1, 2021 12:51 pm

NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson Insider is live from the ‘Big Easy’ where No. 2 Clemson will battle No. 3 Ohio State tonight in the Sugar Bowl.

Robert previews tonight’s game and give the latest from New Orleans.

 

