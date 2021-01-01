Nation’s No. 1 tight end ‘fired up’ to move into Clemson this weekend

Clemson signee Jake Briningstool, the nation’s top-ranked tight end prospect, is set to join the Tigers on campus this weekend.

The four-star product of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., is scheduled to move into Clemson this Sunday, Jan. 3 with the other early enrollees in the Tigers’ 2021 signing class.

“I’m fired up,” Briningstool told The Clemson Insider recently. “I can’t wait to get there and get to work and start building relationships that’ll last a lifetime with these guys. We’ve got a special class, for sure. Our class combined with last year’s class and next year’s class, we’ve got a lot of talent coming in and a lot of games to win together. So, I’m excited.”

Clemson signed Briningstool and 17 other players in the 2021 class on Dec. 16, the first day of the early signing period for college football.

“It’s a dream come true for me, for sure,” Briningstool said of putting pen to paper with the Tigers. “I’ve been thinking about it a long time. Last year, 14 guys from my high school team, they all celebrated their signing last year and I got to celebrate that with them as a junior. And then for my day to come this year, it’s a surreal moment for me to officially be coming to Tigertown and officially be a part of the Clemson Family. I’m really excited and really happy.”

Briningstool (6-6, 215) held more than two dozen scholarship offers from major programs around the country but committed to Clemson on January 26, 2020, while on campus for the program’s elite junior day event.

The No. 1 tight end in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Briningstool is one of the top-rated signees in the Tigers’ 2021 class that is regarded as a top-10 class nationally by ESPN (No. 4), 247Sports (No. 5) and Rivals (No. 7).

“When I committed, I was the ninth commitment of the class and now we’re up to 18,” Briningstool said. “So, just watching the class grow over time has been really fun for me, and starting to build relationships with those guys. We’re pretty close already, just texting the group chat and having fun with each other, and everybody’s excited to get there and start getting to work.”

Briningstool is certainly “All In” with Clemson as he gets ready to start his career there, and so is his family.

“We’re all big Clemson fans, for sure,” he said, “and just really excited that I found my place and really excited to see what the future holds for us. Just really blessed to be in this position to be able to play for a school like Clemson and compete for championships.”

Briningstool racked up 111 catches for 1,955 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns during his high school career at Ravenwood.

What are his goals for his freshman season at Clemson in 2021?

“I just want to get there, develop, get around the guys and just see where it takes me,” he said. “But I’m ready to work hard and do everything they ask me to do and do everything I can to help them out.”

