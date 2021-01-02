Clemson starts the new year with a 5-star bang

The Clemson football program began the new year with a bang on the recruiting front, landing a commitment from Fairfax (Va.) Robinson five-star offensive lineman Tristan Leigh on Saturday.

Leigh announced his decision during NBC’s “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” broadcast Saturday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over finalists Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder is rated as a five-star prospect by both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 1 prospect from the state of Virginia, the fourth-best offensive tackle nationally and the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Clemson extended an offer to Leigh last January when he was on campus for the program’s elite junior day event, and he also visited Death Valley to attend the Florida State game in October 2019.

The Tigers had plenty of momentum with Leigh coming out of the elite junior day, though Oklahoma and LSU were considered the frontrunners in the fall, with the Sooners believed to be the heavy favorite. However, the Tigers made a strong push for Leigh late in the cycle and, after he opted not to sign during the early signing period, were able to close the deal with him and get his public commitment Saturday.

Leigh becomes the fourth offensive lineman in Clemson’s 2021 class, joining four-stars Ryan Linthicum, Dietrick Pennington and Marcus Tate.

The Tigers signed 18 players during the early signing period in December, including two other five-stars in running back Will Shipley and safety Barrett Carter.

With the addition of Leigh, Clemson’s class is now ranked No. 4 nationally by the 247Sports Composite.