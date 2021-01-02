Two-Minute Drill: Swinney says Ohio State 'kicked our butt, period'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not sugarcoat the Tigers’ 49-28 loss to Ohio State Friday night in the Sugar Bowl.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not sugarcoat the Tigers’ 49-28 loss to Ohio State Friday night in the Sugar Bowl.
“They just kicked our butt, period,” Swinney said after the game.
Watch Swinney in our Two-Minute Drill from the Sugar Bowl.
Senior linebacker James Skalski, the quarterback of Clemson’s defense, was ejected due to a controversial targeting call in Friday’s Sugar Bowl semifinal following a hit on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (…)
One of the greatest quarterback careers in the history of college football came to an end on Friday night in New Orleans. Trevor Lawrence’s career at Clemson ended in the Sugar Bowl as Ohio State (…)
Ohio State dominated Clemson on its way to a 49-28 Sugar Bowl win and clinched a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to face No. 1 Alabama. The Tigers allowed 639 yards of total (…)
Though his team was handedly beat by Ohio State Friday night in the Sugar Bowl, Dabo Swinney said he does not regret putting the Buckeyes No. 11 in his ranking for the Coaches Poll. “No, I don’t regret any (…)
NEW ORLEANS — The Superdome and the Sugar Bowl has really become the House of Horrors for Clemson. The previous two times the Tigers played in the Superdome in New Orleans, Clemson was beat by 18 points by (…)
As Clemson’s defense struggled mightily in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, the Tigers’ offense was unable to get anything going to help their defense out, and the result was 21 (…)
Ohio State more than avenged its loss to Clemson last season and rolled the Tigers 49-28 to secure the Sugar Bowl title and advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Tigers (…)
Down by 21 points to Ohio State at halftime, Clemson chipped away at its deficit on its first possession of the second half in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Following an interception by linebacker Mike (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Friday’s Sugar Bowl started well for second-ranked Clemson when Trevor Lawrence ran for a two-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. But as the half wore on, No. 3 Ohio State (…)
Clemson struck first on a two yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead over Ohio State with 12:10 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 82 yard in eight plays and 2:50. The Tigers (…)