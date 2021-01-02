Two-Minute Drill: Swinney says Ohio State 'kicked our butt, period'

Football

By January 2, 2021 10:48 am

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not sugarcoat the Tigers’ 49-28 loss to Ohio State Friday night in the Sugar Bowl.

“They just kicked our butt, period,” Swinney said after the game.

Watch Swinney in our Two-Minute Drill from the Sugar Bowl.

