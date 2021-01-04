Another Clemson D-Lineman enters transfer portal

The Clemson Insider has learned graduate defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney has entered the transfer portal.

Pinckney is the second defensive lineman to enter the transfer portal on Monday. Earlier in the day, Jordan Williams placed his name in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound graduate has played in 55 games in his career at Clemson, including all 12 in 2020. This past season, which ended last Friday in the Sugar Bowl, he tallied 22 tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack. He also scored on a one-yard touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Georgia Tech. He was the fullback on the play during a goal line situation.

Pinckney also recorded three tackles against Notre Dame in the regular season matchup and had three against Ohio State as well in the Sugar Bowl.

In his Clemson career, Pinckney had 93 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. He had three sacks, forced one fumble and recovered three. He was a part of Clemson’s two national championship teams in 2016 and 2019.

Pinckney said back on Sept. 3, he likely would use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all student-athletes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if he needed it.

“I not only want to go to the NFL, but I want to put myself in the best situation because I know I can get better each and every day,” he said. “Last year, I didn’t feel I played that well, but I am glad I had my fifth year. But if I feel like I need another opportunity, I got that year to use.”