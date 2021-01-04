Early enrollee ‘very excited’ to start Clemson career

The Clemson football program welcomed a dozen early enrollees from its 2021 signing class to campus Sunday, including defensive end Cade Denhoff, a four-star product of Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Denhoff, a top-100 national player, before he headed to Tigertown on Sunday to begin the next chapter of his life and career as a student-athlete.

“Very excited,” he said of starting his career as a Tiger.

It was a bittersweet day for Denhoff’s mother and father as they accompanied him to campus to help him move in. They were sad to see him leave home but looking forward to what the future holds for their son.

“Mixed emotions but excited,” he said of his parents.

Denhoff is rooming with fellow Sunshine State native and midyear enrollee Marcus Tate, an offensive lineman from Sunrise, Fla.

“We’re real tight,” Denhoff said of their relationship coming in.

A five-year letterman at Lakeland Christian who saw action in nine games as an eighth grader, Denhoff played 48 games overall, recording 282 career tackles, 26.5 sacks, seven caused fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He posted 40 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, in his pandemic-shortened senior season in 2020.

Denhoff (6-5) arrived on campus at 243 pounds and hopes to add some weight by the time he steps on the field for the Tigers next fall.

“255,” he said of his target weight for his freshman season.

Denhoff is regarded as a top-100 national prospect in the 2021 class by both ESPN (No. 82) and 247Sports (No. 89). ESPN considers him the No. 10 defensive end in the class.