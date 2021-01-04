Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.
Who was the other coach, key to the offense, that was missing in the Sugar Bowl? Five-star Tristan Leigh’s announcement came at a great time for Clemson. How important are the lessons learned from the Sugar Bowl? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.
If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.
ACC Championship and Sugar Bowl gear is available now. Up to 65 percent off today.
Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!