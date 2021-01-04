Tigers are back in the top 25

The Clemson men’s basketball team is back in the Associated Press Poll, which was released on Monday.
The Tigers (8-1, 2-1 ACC) are ranked No. 19 this week, tied with Virginia Tech. Clemson is back in the poll after earning an impressive win over Florida State at home last Tuesday and then getting a hard fought road win at Miami on Saturday.
