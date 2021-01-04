Tigers are back in the top 25

Tigers are back in the top 25

The Clemson men’s basketball team is back in the Associated Press Poll, which was released on Monday.

The Tigers (8-1, 2-1 ACC) are ranked No. 19 this week, tied with Virginia Tech. Clemson is back in the poll after earning an impressive win over Florida State at home last Tuesday and then getting a hard fought road win at Miami on Saturday.

Associated Press men’s basketball poll

1
Gonzaga (10-0) 1 West Coast 1,599 (63)
2
Baylor (9-0) 2 Big 12 1,537 (1)
3
Villanova (8-1) 4 Big East 1,453
4
Texas (8-1) 8 Big 12 1,415
5
Iowa (9-2) 10 Big Ten 1,298
6
Kansas (8-2) 3 Big 12 1,224
7
Creighton (8-2) 11 Big East 1,140
8
Wisconsin (9-2) 6 Big Ten 1,085
9
Tennessee (7-1) 7 Southeastern 1,076
10
Michigan (9-0) 16 Big Ten 1,039
11
Houston (8-1) 5 American Athletic 977
12
Illinois (8-3) 15 Big Ten 878
13 Missouri (7-1) 12 Southeastern 747
14
West Virginia (8-3) 9 Big 12 706
15
Rutgers (7-2) 14 Big Ten 703
16 Minnesota (10-2) 21 Big Ten 559
17
Oregon (8-1) 21 Pacific 12 545
18
Texas Tech (8-3) 13 Big 12 445
19 Clemson (8-1) Atlantic Coast 411
19
Virginia Tech (8-1) 24 Atlantic Coast 411
21
Duke (3-2) 20 Atlantic Coast 280
22
Virginia (5-2) 23 Atlantic Coast 258
23 Saint Louis (7-1) Atlantic 10 133
23
Michigan State (7-3) 17 Big Ten 133
25
Florida State (5-2) 18 Atlantic Coast 120
Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio State 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma State 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, North Carolina State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego State 4, Connecticut 4, LSU 3, Boise State 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1
Note: Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

 

