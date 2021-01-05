Collins ready to get to work with 'Wide Receiver U'

“Wide Receiver U” added more top talent into the fold on Sunday when Clemson welcomed the early enrollees in its 2021 signing class to campus.

Among the midyear enrollees are Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins, a pair of four-star receivers ranked among the top 150 players in the country by ESPN.

Beaux, ranked No. 46 nationally, flew in from Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Beaux ahead of the move-in day Sunday as he got ready to start his career as a Tiger.

“I’m very excited to be able to get out here and just go to work with my teammates,” he said.

Beaux’s parents, brother and sister traveled with him to Clemson from their home in South Central Los Angeles to help him get settled into his new home.

“My parents, they’re excited, and my siblings as well,” he said. “They’re just very proud of me.”

Beaux and Dacari are rooming together at Clemson and were already friends coming in, with both having been longtime Tiger commits.

“I would say we’re pretty close and we have a good relationship,” Beaux said, “and we both have the same goals that we want to reach as far as being great players at Clemson and beyond that.”

For Beaux personally, he has set goals for his freshman year both on the football field and in the classroom.

“I would just say maintain above a 3.0 GPA of course,” he said. “I would like to see the field as well – if not starting, as much playing time as I can. And just put in all the work necessary.”

Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham is stoked about the new weapons he has to work with in Beaux and Dacari.

The third receiver signee in Clemson’s 2021 class, Troy Stellato, is slated to enroll this summer.

“He’s excited,” Beaux said of Grisham. “He’s pumped up, I would say more than we are. But he’s just ready to go to work.”

Beaux is ready to reunite with his former St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) teammate, D.J. Uiagalelei, and start catching passes from the star quarterback again at Clemson.

“I’m very excited,” Beaux said. “I saw him last time he was out in Cali, but that was a little while ago. So, I’m excited to see him.”

Clemson’s 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 will serve as plenty of motivation for the Tigers’ freshmen class along with the rest of the team as it heads into offseason workouts and prepares for the 2021 season.

“I feel like that game just made us as the incoming freshmen, and even the team, even more hungry for next year,” Beaux said.

Beaux did not have a 2020 high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a junior in 2019, had 41 receptions for 1,008 yards (24.6 yards per reception) and 14 touchdowns to help St. John Bosco to a state title, 13-1 record and a No. 1 national ranking. He logged five 100-yard games and recorded at least one touchdown catch in nine of the 14 games.

What can Tiger fans expect to see from him on the field in the future?

“A lot of energy,” he said, “and just hard work.”