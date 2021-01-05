Former Clemson wide receiver lands coaching job

Former Clemson standout Chansi Stuckey has been hired by Baylor to be its new wide receivers coach, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda announced Tuesday.

Stuckey spent two seasons on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, most recently in an offensive player development role in 2020 after serving as a graduate assistant in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to add Chansi and his tremendous energy to our staff,” Aranda said in a release from Baylor. “I am fired up to see the environment that he is going to create with our wide receivers. I look forward to all the possibilities of what he can bring to our program with his communication skills, his heart and his boundless energy. Having played the position in the NFL and having experience with the receivers at Clemson, he is going to be a truly great addition to our program.”

Stuckey starred at quarterback and wide receiver for the Tigers from 2003-06. The 2006 first-team All-ACC selection finished his career with 141 career receptions for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following his Clemson career, Stuckey spent five seasons in the NFL from 2007-11 with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

A native of Warner Robins, Ga., Stuckey graduated from Clemson in 2006 with a degree in management. He and his wife, Summer, have a son, Aiden.

