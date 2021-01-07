Miller: Clemson’s ’22 class ‘only going to get better’

Since becoming the first commitment in Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class this past October, Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller has seen two more top prospects jump on board with him and the Tigers – Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler and Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Miller, who likes how Clemson’s 2022 class has started out and believes it is just the beginning of what will be a special group.

“I think it’s off to a good start,” he said, “and it’s only going to get better.”

Miller, who committed to the Tigers on Oct. 28, continues to keep in touch with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“Mainly about getting down to Clemson,” Miller said of what they’ve been talking about, “and then further building the recruiting class.”

Although Clemson’s 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion with a 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, Miller was still impressed by what he saw from the Tigers on the field this season.

“Their continued success and high level of play is extremely impressive,” he said.

Miller – ranked as high as the No. 102 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals – is really excited to join Clemson’s program next year.

“I can’t wait,” he said.

Looking ahead to his senior season at Strongsville High School, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Miller is focused on improving part of his technique as an O-lineman as he continues working to hone his craft.

“I want to perfect my hand placement both in the run and pass and better be able to maintain control in the run and pass,” he said.