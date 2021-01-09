There is still plenty to celebrate at Clemson

The 2020 football season did not end the way Clemson had hoped.

The Tigers season came to a sudden stop in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, thanks to a loss to Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

And though the season ended abruptly, Clemson was still able to accomplish most of its goals, while also keeping a few of its historic streaks alive.

For instance, the Tigers finished the year 10-2, marking the 10th straight 10-win season. That is significant because only two other teams in the history of college football have been able to produce 10 consecutive 10-win seasons – Florida State (1987-2000) and Alabama (2008-present).

Clemson’s streak of consecutive weeks in the Associated Press’ top 5 will likely continue. The Tigers have been in the top 5 of the AP Poll every week since the week of Nov. 5, 2017. That is currently 56 consecutive weeks.

Clemson also continued its streak of consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have now earned six straight appearances in the CFP, the longest streak in the seven-year history of the playoff.

When they beat Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the Tigers continued their dominance in the conference. It gave Clemson its six consecutive ACC Championship, which is tied with Oklahoma for the most consecutive conference championships in college football.

Then there is Clemson’s home winning streak. The Tigers continued the nation’s longest home winning streak by going 6-0 at Death Valley in 2020. Clemson has now won 28 straight games at home, a Clemson record.

The 2020 seniors finished their careers 27-0 at home, the first senior class to go undefeated at Memorial Stadium.

“These seniors went undefeated at home, first time ever in school history. Won 51 games in four years. Just a great group of people,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We had the most graduates, the most 3.0 (GPAs) we’ve ever had this semester. We had 74 guys make a 3.0. This is a team full of great young people, great character, great heart. And nothing about the scoreboard changes that.”

Clemson’s 2020 seniors finished their careers with a 51-5 record over the last four years. The 51 wins by the class tie the 2016 and 2019 Alabama seniors for fifth-most in FBS history.