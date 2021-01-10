Newly offered DB: Clemson ‘the type of program I want to play for’

On Saturday, Clemson extended an offer to Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould, a top-100 national prospect in the class of 2022 per ESPN.

“That was an amazing feeling,” Gould told The Clemson Insider after scoring the offer. “Clemson is in a different standard when it comes to college football, so to receive a scholarship from a school like that isn’t an everyday thing.”

Gould (6-2, 190), who has garnered more than 30 total offers, found out about his offer from the Tigers during a phone conversation with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“He told me that they don’t just offer anybody,” Gould said. “You have to be as good off the field as you are on it and you have to be a great person to play football for Clemson, so the offer means a lot especially coming from such a successful program.”

On Thursday, Gould announced a top-12 schools list comprised of Boston College, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Texas.

Now that Clemson has entered the picture with an offer, Gould says the Tigers have “for sure” joined the mix as one of the favorites in his recruitment.

“Just their success over the past years,” he added of why he is high on Clemson. “They have dominated the ACC and have been winning consecutive conference championships and are basically a lock for the playoffs every year. That is the type of program I want to play for, a team that is going to dominate and compete with the best of the best.”

Gould is ranked as high as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 85 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN.

“I would say that I’m a big, physical corner that can run and play the ball and isn’t afraid to tackle,” he said, describing himself as a player.