Clemson posts highest AP ranking in 12 years

Thanks to last Tuesday’s win over NC State, the Clemson men’s basketball team jumped up seven spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday.

The Tigers’ No. 12 ranking is the program’s highest since February 23, 2009, when they were also ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll.

Clemson is the highest ranked team in the ACC this week. Louisville is next at No. 16, while Virginia is No. 18. Duke is ranked 19th followed by Virginia Tech at No. 20.

The Tigers (9-1, 3-1) did not play this weekend after the program was paused due to a positive test result for COVID-19 on Friday. Clemson was scheduled to play at North Carolina this past Saturday, but that game, along with Tuesday’s date at Syracuse, was postponed.

Brad Brownell is hopeful Clemson’s home game against Virginia this Saturday will be played. The Clemson head coach said they have tested every day, including Monday, since pulling the players off the court before Friday’s practice and pausing all team activities.

“We are testing every day and we are hopeful that if we continue to get negative test, which we have gotten mostly here the last couple of days, and again today, that possibly Tuesday or Wednesday we can get back to practice,” Brownell said.

Clemson, of course, did not do much Saturday and Sunday, as Brownell gave his players time off to kind of get their minds wrapped around everything that was happening.

“I think we have had a couple of days of good testing and so, I think, if everything goes well again today, they are going to let the guys go in the gym and shoot a little bit. But just like one guy at a time,” he said. “Then, obviously, we get our test back the next day and if things are good, hopefully, guys are going to be able to practice.”

Clemson has not heard when their games at North Carolina and at Syracuse will be rescheduled. The Tigers were supposed to play at UNC this past Saturday and were scheduled to play at Syracuse on Tuesday.

“I am sure we are all just kind of waiting to see what happens and if there are openings. How it all works, I don’t really know,” Brownell said.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll (Week 8)

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Gonzaga (12-0) 1 West Coast 1,599 (63) 2 Baylor (11-0) 2 Big 12 1,536 (1) 3 Villanova (8-1) 3 Big East 1,436

4 Texas (10-1) 4 Big 12 1,422 5 Iowa (11-2) 5 Big Ten 1,322 6 Kansas (10-2) 6 Big 12 1,220 7 Michigan (10-0) 10 Big Ten 1,161 8 Creighton (10-2) 7 Big East 1,151

9 Wisconsin (10-2) 8 Big Ten 1,110 10 Tennessee (9-1) 9 Southeastern 1,093 11 Houston (10-1) 11 American Athletic 993 12 Clemson (9-1) 19 Atlantic Coast 747 13 West Virginia (9-4) 14 Big 12 701 14 Illinois (9-4) 12 Big Ten 694 15 Texas Tech (10-3) 18 Big 12 689 16 Louisville (8-1) Atlantic Coast 464 17 Missouri (7-2) 13 Southeastern 436 18 Virginia (7-2) 22 Atlantic Coast 403

19 Duke (5-2) 21 Atlantic Coast 397 20 Virginia Tech (9-2) 19 Atlantic Coast 286 21 Ohio State (9-3) Big Ten 280 22 Oregon (9-2) 17 Pacific 12 264 23 Minnesota (10-4) 16 Big Ten 233 24 Saint Louis (7-1) 23 Atlantic 10 220 25 Connecticut (6-1) Big East 181

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida State 74, USC 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan State 34, Oklahoma State 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego State 10, Boise State 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, North Carolina State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1