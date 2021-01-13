Clemson commitment ‘a dream come true’ for former AAC QB pledge

Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge quarterback Billy Wiles originally committed to American Athletic Conference school Tulane last April.

But after receiving a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson in early December, Wiles couldn’t say no to the opportunity, and so he decommitted from the Green Wave on Dec. 11 before committing to the Tigers 13 days later on Christmas Eve.

“Clemson is a dream come true for me,” Wiles told The Clemson Insider recently. “The relationship I have built with the offensive staff is a great one. The school and campus are also a great fit for me, and they really feel like home.”

Members of Clemson’s staff began communicating with Wiles about a month before extending the PWO offer on Dec. 4. Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, Wiles’ area recruiter, reached out to him first before quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter eventually pulled the trigger on the offer.

Wiles has been staying in touch with Streeter, and the coaches have indicated he will have an opportunity to receive a scholarship down the road if he works hard and earns it.

“Coach Streeter and I have been talking a lot,” Wiles said. “He’s an awesome coach who’s always willing to answer any questions from me or my family. We’ve been talking about how great it is at Clemson and how much it will help me develop as a player and as a man.”

The 2020 fall high school football season in the state of Virginia was postponed until the spring, but Wiles threw for 2,481 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 while leading his Stone Bridge team to a 12-2 record and appearance in the Class 5 state title game.

According to Wiles, Streeter likes what he has seen from the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder on film, including his ability to move around in the pocket and make all the throws that Streeter wants to see his quarterbacks make.

“I’m a guy who’s going to work my tail off every single day,” Wiles added when asked what he will bring to the program. “I’m going to make the people around me better and be a servant leader to the best of my ability. I see myself as a guy who can make every throw, and I think Clemson’s offense is a great fit for me.”

Wiles plans to enroll at Clemson in June.

“I can’t wait to get to work,” he said, “and prove some people wrong.”