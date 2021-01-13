Good news for Clemson basketball

The Clemson Insider has confirmed with basketball sources that unless there are new positive COVID test results, they will return to practice today.

If everything continues to go well, then the 12th-ranked Tigers will likely play No. 18 Virginia at 6 p.m., Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said Monday during the ACC Coaches’ Zoom Call with the media that they have tested every day since pulling the players off the court before Friday’s practice and pausing all team activities.

“We are testing every day and we are hopeful that if we continue to get negative test, which we have gotten mostly here the last couple of days, and again today, that possibly Tuesday or Wednesday we can get back to practice,” Brownell said at the time.

Clemson (9-1, 3-1 ACC), as of Monday, still has not heard when its games at North Carolina and at Syracuse will be rescheduled. The Tigers were supposed to play at UNC last Saturday and were scheduled to play at Syracuse on Tuesday night.

“I am sure we are all just kind of waiting to see what happens and if there are openings. How it all works, I don’t really know,” Brownell said.

It has been a disappointing few days for the men’s basketball program. Clemson was coming off a dramatic 74-70 overtime victory over a good NC State team last Tuesday and was confident it could go into Chapel Hill and win for a second straight year over the Tar Heels.

“We have been playing well. We have won (four) in a row. We are coming off a great win and we were just excited to go to Chapel Hill and play North Carolina,” Brownell said. “Our kids were really disappointed on Friday when we took them off the court and said, ‘Hey, we can’t go.’”

Clemson is the highest ranked ACC team in the Associated Press Top 25 and has five wins over top 50 teams. The Tigers have won three straight conference games, beating then No. 18 Florida State by 10 points, a one-point road win at Miami, and then their dramatic come-from-behind victory over NC State.

“Guys were playing well, and they wanted to play,” Brownell said. “When you have rhythm and you are in a good space, that is when you want to keep playing. If things are not going well, then maybe a pause can be good for you. So, this will be a test for us. How we bounce back from that, I think, is not something you are used to doing.”