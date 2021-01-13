Hall settling in as Tigers return to play

Twelfth-ranked Clemson returned to practice on Wednesday after pausing basketball activities due to a positive COVID-19 result last Friday. The Tigers’ last time out was on Jan. 5 when they defeated NC State 74-70 in overtime thanks to a pivotal basket with 10 seconds left in overtime by freshman P.J. Hall.

The forward has shown incredible potential in his first season at Clemson and head coach Brad Brownell feels the clutch shot against the Wolfpack is only the beginning.

“Hopefully, he does that a bunch in his career for us because he is that type of player,” Brownell said after the game. “Obviously, we put him in there late because we trusted him, they have a big lineup and we wanted him to rebound and finish it in the basket area and that’s what he did.”

Hall has found success early at Clemson and played a significant role for the Tigers off the bench. He has averaged 5.1 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game and played in nine of the 10 games this year with an average of 12.4 minutes per contest.

Hall played high school ball at Dorman High School in Spartanburg, S.C. and was the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina and No. 60 prospect nationally according to ESPN for the 2020 recruiting class.

The Palmetto State native feels comfortable in Clemson’s system and should help the Tigers as they progress further into conference play.

“The toughest things to adapt to were probably pace of play or information overload. I’m trying to make sure I know everything in the system and also play within the speed of the system,” Hall said. “That was my biggest struggle in the preseason but once coach started getting me open on the floor, I really started getting the flow of the team and I feel nicely now.”

It appears Clemson will return to action on Saturday when it hosts No. 18 Virginia at 6 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.