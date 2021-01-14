What They Are Saying: Swinney says keep Watson in Houston

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with Sports Radio 610 out of Houston ahead of Wednesday night’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards.

When asked for advice on how the Texans should deal with Deshaun Watson, Swinney provided a simple answer.

“Keep Deshaun Watson in Houston,” he said.

Here is more about what is being said about Watson’s trade rumors that have been the big story in the NFL this week.

 

