What They Are Saying: Swinney says keep Watson in Houston

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with Sports Radio 610 out of Houston ahead of Wednesday night’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards.

When asked for advice on how the Texans should deal with Deshaun Watson, Swinney provided a simple answer.

“Keep Deshaun Watson in Houston,” he said.

Here is more about what is being said about Watson’s trade rumors that have been the big story in the NFL this week.

.@maxkellerman strongly believes that Deshaun Watson needs to be traded to the Chicago Bears 👀 "He would have a chance to be an icon unlike he would be anywhere else!" pic.twitter.com/4MB9YdwVsD — First Take (@FirstTake) January 13, 2021

Legendary #49ers QB Steve Young says he would give up two first rounders to acquire Deshaun Watson. Thoughts 🤔⬇️#FTTB Via @KNBR H/T @49erswebzone pic.twitter.com/OVzQCxQRjO — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 14, 2021

Dick Vermeil thinks Deshaun Watson is out of line amid Texans drama: 'Change his diapers' https://t.co/20YpskK50A — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) January 14, 2021

Vegas has revealed its odds for the top landing spots for Deshaun Watson. Patriots fans will be feeling a bit conflicted here.https://t.co/vTXEbG9rhu — MusketFire (@Musket_Fire) January 14, 2021