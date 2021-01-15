Clemson announces 2021 softball schedule

The 2021 Clemson Softball slate features a 50-game schedule, including 26 home games and 10 ACC series.

All games and times are subject to change based on inclement weather, COVID-19 protocols and other potential scheduling adjustments. Fans should refer to ClemsonTigers.com for the most up-to-date schedule throughout the 2021 season. Ticket information is expected to be released by the ticket office (1-800-CLEMSON) in the coming days.

2021 Schedule

The Tigers are set to open their second season as a program in Jacksonville, Florida against Illinois State on Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m., on the campus of Jacksonville University. Clemson is slated to host its first home game on Feb. 18 in a doubleheader against Virginia Tech before traveling to Georgia Tech (Feb. 20-21) for its inaugural ACC road series. The Tigers’ other ACC road opponents include Virginia (March 5-7), Louisville (March 19-21), Notre Dame (April 9-11) and Syracuse (May 7-9). In addition to the Hokies, Clemson is set to host ACC foes Duke (March 26-28), North Carolina (April 1-3), Boston College (April 16-18) and NC State (April 23-25). In non-conference play, the Tigers are scheduled to host Elon (Feb. 26-28) and Jacksonville State (March 12-14) before traveling to South Carolina (April 21) for the inaugural Palmetto Series matchup with the Gamecocks.

The ACC tournament is slated for May 12-15 at the University of Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium, where the top-10 teams – according the league’s standings – will compete for the conference title.

Clemson finished its inaugural campaign with a 19-8 overall record, having won 11 of its final 12 contests, earned the program’s first ranked victory over then-No. 14 Georgia, and claimed a pair of ACC series against Virginia and Pitt before the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) forced the cancellation of the remainder of the season. This year, the Tigers return 16 out of 18 players from their 2020 roster.

2021 Clemson Softball Stadium Gameday Experience

On Jan. 12, 2021, Clemson Athletics announced that the capacity of Clemson Softball Stadium has been reduced to 366 spectators for the 2021 season due to social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All seating locations will be marked and in a socially-distant arrangement, and unavailable seats will be restricted from use. This will allow up to three empty seats between each pod of affiliated guests, ranging from 2-4 individuals. Per university policy, face coverings are required when social distancing.

Tickets – Ticket information is expected to be released by the ticket office (1-800-CLEMSON) in the coming days. As with all ticketed events at Clemson in the 2020-21 year, ticketing is mobile, making the use and transfer of tickets easier than ever. A priority in the seat selection process is servicing as many eligible accounts as possible, but in order to comply with CDC guidelines there will be a reduction in the number of tickets that can be fulfilled. Many accounts or levels will not have access to the full number of tickets requested last year.

Parking – Due to a reduction in stadium capacity and season ticket availability, parking is available free of charge to anyone attending a Clemson Softball game this season. All parking lots surrounding Clemson Softball Stadium are open to the public. ADA parking for fans with a state-issued placard is available adjacent to the main gate of Clemson Softball Stadium.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications