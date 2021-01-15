Swinney makes changes to coaching staff

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is shaking up his coaching staff.

Former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller, who worked as a graduate assistant coach under Swinney this past season, will now move over to coach the running backs as an on the field assistant coach. In addition, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will coach the tight ends. Elliott has been Swinney’s running backs’ coach since he first joined the staff in 2011.

Danny Pearman, who has coached the tight ends since Swinney became the Tigers’ head coach in 2009, is taking over as an analyst coach.

From what we have learned, Pearman is moving into a scouting role, which in addition to self scouting, it will also include transfer portal evaluations.

Spiller’s hiring will be subject to the Board of Trustees approval on Feb. 4.

The National Football Foundation announced this past Monday that Spiller has been selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021. Spiller earned the distinction in only his second year of eligibility.

Spiller’s historic Clemson career spanned 2006-09, culminating with a senior season in which he finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting after winning ACC Player of the Year and being selected as a unanimous first-team All-American.

Spiller, who was recruited to Clemson by Swinney and played under him in 2009, scored 21 touchdowns that season and became the first player in ACC history to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in the same season.

Spiller still holds ACC single-season and career records for all-purpose yards, posting 2,680 in 2009 and finishing his career with 7,588, still third in FBS history. He gained 3,547 rushing yards, 1,420 receiving yards, 569 punt return yards and 2,052 kickoff return yards. No player in ACC history was within 1,700 career all-purpose yards of Spiller until this year, when Travis Etienne finished his career with 6,894 yards, still 694 yards shy of Spiller’s mark.

One of the most exciting players in the sport’s history, Spiller had 21 career touchdowns covering at least 50 yards. He had eight kick returns for touchdowns in his career, most in ACC history. In the spring of 2010, he was the ninth overall selection in the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He went on to play eight years in the NFL and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2012.