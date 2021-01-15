What They Are Saying: Clemson's 'cheat code' Ross returns

What They Are Saying: Clemson's 'cheat code' Ross returns

Football

What They Are Saying: Clemson's 'cheat code' Ross returns

By January 15, 2021 10:27 am

By |

Clemson’s “cheat code” receiver Justyn Ross is back for one more run with the Tigers.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Justyn Ross’s return to Clemson.

 

 

 

 

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Most of the players that Clemson signed in December have already arrived on campus to start their college careers. Of the 19 players the Tigers inked during the early signing period, a dozen of them (…)

reply
1d

Hall of Fame Clemson’s men’s golf coach Larry Penley announced Thursday he will retire at the conclusion of the 2021 spring season. Penley has been the head coach of the Tigers since the 1983-84 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home