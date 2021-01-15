What They Are Saying: Clemson's 'cheat code' Ross returns

By Robert MacRae | January 15, 2021 10:27 am

Clemson’s “cheat code” receiver Justyn Ross is back for one more run with the Tigers.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Justyn Ross’s return to Clemson.

Run Dat 💩 Back One Time, Year 4 Otw .. #FREEFED🔓 pic.twitter.com/S0FCpeEruK — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) January 15, 2021

If you’ve forgotten about Justyn Ross here is your reminder (h/t @TigerCommenter) pic.twitter.com/yJsR8fHgo2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 15, 2021

Team getting scarier by the day. JUSTYN ROSS IS BACK pic.twitter.com/kHStffXIye — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) January 15, 2021

Highest yards per route in a single season since 2014: 1. Justyn Ross, Clemson (2018) – 5.0 pic.twitter.com/A66YIvVzx4 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 15, 2021

With the announcement of Justyn Ross returning.. Week 1 Just got better.. George Pickens vs. Justyn Ross Both were the number 1 player and receiver in Alabama.. Charlotte going to be lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dlv1fMDmgA — Caleb Figgures (@CalebFiggures) January 15, 2021

#Clemson WR Justyn Ross announces that he’s returning to school for the 2021 season. In 2019, he recorded 865 yards and a team-high 66 catches. Ross missed all of last season after having spinal surgery. Was previously considered one of the top targets in the country. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 15, 2021

Great news for @ClemsonFB: WR Justyn Ross returning next season after missing last season w/neck & spinal injury — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 15, 2021

Justyn Ross vs Kelee Ringo Week 1. https://t.co/gZnzMNwJI0 — University of Georgia (@DawgsAth) January 15, 2021