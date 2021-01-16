Seven Tigers share team MVP award

Clemson held its annual football awards banquet on Saturday night.

Seven Tigers earned the Tiger Pride Award given to the team’s most valuable players on offense and defense.

The offense acknowledged Trevor Lawrence, Cornell Powell, Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers as the MVPs. The defense awarded James Skalski, Baylon Spector and Nolan Turner.

Below are a list of Clemons’s awards given at the banquet.

OFFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position

QB Trevor Lawrence

RB Travis Etienne

WR Amari Rodgers

WR Cornell Powell

TE Braden Galloway

OL Jackson Carman

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

RB Darien Rencher

OL Cade Stewart

WR Will Swinney

12th Man Award

TE Davis Allen

OL Walker Parks

QB D.J. Uiagalelei

WR E.J. Williams

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

TE Davis Allen

OL Matt Bockhorst

OL Cade Stewart

Most Improved Offensive Players of the Year

OL Jordan McFadden

RB Chez Mellusi

WR Cornell Powell

OL Will Putnam

Rookies of the Year

OL Walker Parks

QB D.J. Uiagalelei

WR E.J. Williams

Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year

LB Sergio Allen

S Carson Donnelly

DL James Edwards

LB Kevin Swint

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

RB Travis Etienne

QB Trevor Lawrence

WR Cornell Powell

WR Amari Rodgers

Future Impact Players

WR Ajou Ajou

RB Kobe Pace

WR Brannon Spector

OL Mason Trotter

Paw Award

Most blue collar/unselfish player

TE Davis Allen

TE JC Chalk

OL Will Putnam

RB Darien Rencher

WR Brannon Spector

DEFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position

DE Myles Murphy

DT Tyler Davis

LB Baylon Spector

LB James Skalski

CB Andrew Booth

CB Derion Kendrick

S Nolan Turner

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

S Joseph Charleston

DT Tyler Davis

LB Baylon Spector

S Nolan Turner

12th Man Award

CB Andrew Booth

S Joseph Charleston

DT Nyles Pinckney

LB Trenton Simpson

LB Jake Venables

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

DT Tyler Davis

DE K.J. Henry

LB James Skalski

LB Baylon Spector

S Nolan Turner

Most Improved Defensive Players of the Year

CB Andrew Booth

LB Mike Jones Jr.

DE Justin Mascoll

LB Baylon Spector

LB Jake Venables

S Lannden Zanders

Rookies of the Year

DL Bryan Bresee

DE Myles Murphy

LB Trenton Simpson

Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year

TE Will Blackston

WR Hamp Greene

WR Max May

OL Zac McIntosh

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

LB James Skalski

LB Baylon Spector

S Nolan Turner

Future Impact Players

DT DeMonte Capehart

CB Fred Davis II

CB Malcolm Greene

S R.J. Mickens

S Tyler Venables

DT Tré Williams

Paw Award

Most blue collar/unselfish player

LB LaVonta Bentley

LB Mike Jones Jr.

LB Keith Maguire

LB Kane Patterson

S Jalyn Phillips

DE Regan Upshaw

SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS

Most Improved Special Teams Player of the Year

LS Jack Maddox

Offensive Special Teams Players of the Year

TE Davis Allen

WR Amari Rodgers

H Will Swinney

Defensive Special Teams Players of the Year

S Carson Donnelly

DT Nyles Pinckney

S Elijah Turner

Specialists of the Year

PK B.T. Potter

P Will Spiers

STRENGTH AWARDS

NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-Americans

OL Matt Bockhorst

LB James Skalski

OL Cade Stewart

DE Regan Upshaw

Dedication Award

WR Amari Rodgers

LB James Skalski

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Captains

LS Tyler Brown

OL Cade Stewart

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Team Members

TE Davis Allen

LB Sergio Allen

OL Will Boggs

LB David Cote

S Peter Cote

S Carson Donnelly

DT James Edwards

TE Jaelyn Lay

OL Walker Parks

QB Taisun Phommachanh

OL Hunter Rayburn

OL Mason Trotter

OL Blake Vinson

ADDITIONAL AWARDS

Most Inspirational Player of the Year

RB Darien Rencher

GPA Awards

Overall: WR Max May, LB David Cote, S Elijah Turner

Senior: WR Will Swinney

Junior: WR Will Brown

Sophomore: WR Drew Swinney

Freshman (Midyear Enrollee): TE Sage Ennis

Freshman (Summer Enrollee): CB Malcolm Greene

True Tigers of the Year

Presented by Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center staff

RB Travis Etienne

TE Jaelyn Lay

PK B.T. Potter

S Ray Thornton III

Spiritual Leadership Award

RB Darien Rencher

Former TE/student coach Cole Renfrow

Tim Bourret Award

Player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media

WR Amari Rodgers

P.A.W. Journey Professional of the Year

WR Josh Jackson

P.A.W. Journey Service Above Self Award

LS Jack Maddox

P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year

QB Trevor Lawrence

Team Captains

QB Trevor Lawrence

DT Nyles Pinckney

WR Amari Rodgers

LB James Skalski

OL Cade Stewart

S Nolan Turner

Brian Dawkins Award

Carl Martin (1979-82)

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications