Seven Tigers share team MVP award

Clemson held its annual football awards banquet on Saturday night.
Seven Tigers earned the Tiger Pride Award given to the team’s most valuable players on offense and defense.
The offense acknowledged Trevor Lawrence, Cornell Powell, Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers as the MVPs. The defense awarded James Skalski, Baylon Spector and Nolan Turner.
Below are a list of Clemons’s awards given at the banquet.
OFFENSIVE AWARDS
Solid Rock Award
Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position
QB Trevor Lawrence
RB Travis Etienne
WR Amari Rodgers
WR Cornell Powell
TE Braden Galloway
OL Jackson Carman
Hustle Award
Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates
RB Darien Rencher
OL Cade Stewart
WR Will Swinney
12th Man Award
TE Davis Allen
OL Walker Parks
QB D.J. Uiagalelei
WR E.J. Williams
Iron Man Award
Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership
TE Davis Allen
OL Matt Bockhorst
OL Cade Stewart
Most Improved Offensive Players of the Year
OL Jordan McFadden
RB Chez Mellusi
WR Cornell Powell
OL Will Putnam
Rookies of the Year
OL Walker Parks
QB D.J. Uiagalelei
WR E.J. Williams
Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year
LB Sergio Allen
S Carson Donnelly
DL James Edwards
LB Kevin Swint
Tiger Pride Award (MVP)
RB Travis Etienne
QB Trevor Lawrence
WR Cornell Powell
WR Amari Rodgers
Future Impact Players
WR Ajou Ajou
RB Kobe Pace
WR Brannon Spector
OL Mason Trotter
Paw Award
Most blue collar/unselfish player
TE Davis Allen
TE JC Chalk
OL Will Putnam
RB Darien Rencher
WR Brannon Spector
DEFENSIVE AWARDS
Solid Rock Award
Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position
DE Myles Murphy
DT Tyler Davis
LB Baylon Spector
LB James Skalski
CB Andrew Booth
CB Derion Kendrick
S Nolan Turner
Hustle Award
Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates
S Joseph Charleston
DT Tyler Davis
LB Baylon Spector
S Nolan Turner
12th Man Award
CB Andrew Booth
S Joseph Charleston
DT Nyles Pinckney
LB Trenton Simpson
LB Jake Venables
Iron Man Award
Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership
DT Tyler Davis
DE K.J. Henry
LB James Skalski
LB Baylon Spector
S Nolan Turner
Most Improved Defensive Players of the Year
CB Andrew Booth
LB Mike Jones Jr.
DE Justin Mascoll
LB Baylon Spector
LB Jake Venables
S Lannden Zanders
Rookies of the Year
DL Bryan Bresee
DE Myles Murphy
LB Trenton Simpson
Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year
TE Will Blackston
WR Hamp Greene
WR Max May
OL Zac McIntosh
Tiger Pride Award (MVP)
LB James Skalski
LB Baylon Spector
S Nolan Turner
Future Impact Players
DT DeMonte Capehart
CB Fred Davis II
CB Malcolm Greene
S R.J. Mickens
S Tyler Venables
DT Tré Williams
Paw Award
Most blue collar/unselfish player
LB LaVonta Bentley
LB Mike Jones Jr.
LB Keith Maguire
LB Kane Patterson
S Jalyn Phillips
DE Regan Upshaw
SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS
Most Improved Special Teams Player of the Year
LS Jack Maddox
Offensive Special Teams Players of the Year
TE Davis Allen
WR Amari Rodgers
H Will Swinney
Defensive Special Teams Players of the Year
S Carson Donnelly
DT Nyles Pinckney
S Elijah Turner
Specialists of the Year
PK B.T. Potter
P Will Spiers
STRENGTH AWARDS
NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-Americans
OL Matt Bockhorst
LB James Skalski
OL Cade Stewart
DE Regan Upshaw
Dedication Award
WR Amari Rodgers
LB James Skalski
All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Captains
LS Tyler Brown
OL Cade Stewart
All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Team Members
TE Davis Allen
LB Sergio Allen
OL Will Boggs
LB David Cote
S Peter Cote
S Carson Donnelly
DT James Edwards
TE Jaelyn Lay
OL Walker Parks
QB Taisun Phommachanh
OL Hunter Rayburn
OL Mason Trotter
OL Blake Vinson
ADDITIONAL AWARDS
Most Inspirational Player of the Year
RB Darien Rencher
GPA Awards
Overall: WR Max May, LB David Cote, S Elijah Turner
Senior: WR Will Swinney
Junior: WR Will Brown
Sophomore: WR Drew Swinney
Freshman (Midyear Enrollee): TE Sage Ennis
Freshman (Summer Enrollee): CB Malcolm Greene
True Tigers of the Year
Presented by Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center staff
RB Travis Etienne
TE Jaelyn Lay
PK B.T. Potter
S Ray Thornton III
Spiritual Leadership Award
RB Darien Rencher
Former TE/student coach Cole Renfrow
Tim Bourret Award
Player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media
WR Amari Rodgers
P.A.W. Journey Professional of the Year
WR Josh Jackson
P.A.W. Journey Service Above Self Award
LS Jack Maddox
P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year
QB Trevor Lawrence
Team Captains
QB Trevor Lawrence
DT Nyles Pinckney
WR Amari Rodgers
LB James Skalski
OL Cade Stewart
S Nolan Turner
Brian Dawkins Award
Carl Martin (1979-82)
–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications