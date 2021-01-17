What They are Saying: Has Watson played his last game in Houston?

The news of Deshaun Watson being unhappy in Houston went to another level on Sunday when several NFL media outlets reported the former Clemson star has perhaps taken his last snap for the Houston Texans.

Here is what is being said about Watson being traded on Twitter.

There is a growing sense from people in and around the Texans’ organization that Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for the team. It’s early in the off-season, there’s a lot of time left, but Watson’s feelings cannot and should not be underestimated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

If Watson became available via trade, the Jets should call. You could trade 2nd pick this year (they still have 23rd pick), 1st in 2022 (They have 2) & 1st in 2023. That’s 3 first round picks. They could pickup extra pick/picks if they traded Sam. (My gift to sports radio) — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 17, 2021

There’s no team out there better positioned than the New York Jets to put together a compelling trade package for Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/yAegDVMM38 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

Why Deshaun Watson is unhappy with Texans, and what comes next. https://t.co/RiN0Q05vN7 — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 17, 2021

Is the Deshaun Watson era in Houston coming to an end? There's a growing sense from the Texans’ organization that he has played his last snap for the team, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/EEa2bmnK2s — Stadium (@Stadium) January 17, 2021

Deshaun Watson career stats:

*(Min. 1,500 pass att) NFL all-time rank*

67.8 comp% 1st

104.5 passer rating 2nd

269.2 pass yds/gm 7th

8.3 yds/att 4th@deshaunwatson #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/fQXuS0ncNW — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 17, 2021

It is well known by players on other teams around the league that Deshaun Watson isn’t the only important player on that Texans franchise that is displeased with a number of things in the organization. https://t.co/5lobZPQdlV — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 17, 2021

Schefter: Growing sense Deshaun Watson has played his last game with Texans https://t.co/IBBVenYl0J pic.twitter.com/RD4gpsc85t — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) January 17, 2021

I’ve asked around a lot with folks very attached to the @HoustonTexans situation It’s worse than we even think it is on the outside. And that says a lot — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 17, 2021