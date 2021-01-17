What They are Saying: Has Watson played his last game in Houston?

What They are Saying: Has Watson played his last game in Houston?

Football

What They are Saying: Has Watson played his last game in Houston?

By January 17, 2021 2:23 pm

By |

The news of Deshaun Watson being unhappy in Houston went to another level on Sunday when several NFL media outlets reported the former Clemson star has perhaps taken his last snap for the Houston Texans.

Here is what is being said about Watson being traded on Twitter.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
6hr

Most of the players that Clemson signed in December have already arrived on campus to start their college careers. Of the 19 players the Tigers inked during the early signing period, a dozen of them (…)

reply
23hr

Clemson held its annual football awards banquet on Saturday night. Seven Tigers earned the Tiger Pride Award given to the team’s most valuable players on offense and defense. The offense acknowledged (…)

reply
1d

Most of the players that Clemson signed in December have already arrived on campus to start their college careers. Of the 19 players the Tigers inked during the early signing period, a dozen of them (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home