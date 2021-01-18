Potentially, 2021 could be Clemson’s best defense

With Nolan Turner’s decision to return to Clemson for one more season, it means all 11 starters from the 2020 football season will be back for 2021. At least in the modern era of Clemson Football, never has all 11 starters from a unit returned to play the following season.

And keep in mind, it is not like these 11 starters return from a defense that was just okay or was a bad defense. No, they return from a defense that led the nation in sacks and led the ACC in total defense.

With Nolan Turner returning, the ENTIRE Clemson starting defense will be back in 2021. Clemson had the #1 defense in 2020 (EPA per play against) pic.twitter.com/shsfQUvkC7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 18, 2021

These are 11 starters that helped the Tigers finish No. 2 nationally in tackles for loss. These are 11 starters from a defense that ranked ninth nationally in interceptions.

These are 11 starters that allowed Clemson to finish second in the ACC in scoring defense, rushing defense, and passing defense. These are 11 starters that helped Clemson lead the ACC in fewest number of rushing touchdowns allowed.

Clemson will return all 11 starters on defense. Most Dabo Swinney has had for a season is 8 prior to the 2009 and 2018 seasons. He has taken Clemson to the CFP each of the last 6 years with an average of just 5.3 returning starters on defense. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 18, 2021

This is a Clemson defense that returns young playmakers everywhere, mixed in with enough veteran leadership that means the Tigers are only going to be better in 2021.

Another thing to keep in mind. Clemson will also return an additional 10 players from last season that started at least one game due to injuries. Throw in the fact defensive coordinator Brent Venables is one of the best play callers in college football, and all of sudden the Tigers have the making of a defense that potentially could rival the 2018 defense, which led the nation in scoring defense, sacks, and tackles for loss.

One last note of the night on returning defensive starters, Clemson has 11 for 2021. The most returning starters on defense Clemson has had in last 50 years is 8, many times. Last time 2018. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 18, 2021

Clemson played a lot of freshmen in 2020 and by the end of the year, they really started to come along. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy dominated opponents all year, while other freshmen such as Malcolm Greene and Trent Simpson came on strong at the tail end of the season.

Because of the pandemic and significant injuries throughout the year, a lot of young players, especially freshmen were forced into starting roles, which led to a large learning curve for the Tigers, but at the same time showed how much potential the Clemson defense has.

With All-American Nolan Turner announcing tonight he will return for 2021, Clemson will return all 11 starters on defense. 21 total defensive players who started at least 1 game return, including 18 who started multiple games. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 18, 2021

Of those playing last year, few played as well as Greene and Simpson did. Both were all over the field in the Tigers’ win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. Greene was playing more of true nickel position, as well as an extra defensive back when the Tigers’ show dime looks. Simpson has helped veteran backer Mike Jones at the strongside position all year and even started over Jones in the Sugar Bowl.

“Those guys (have played) 10 games, your whole season. You’re ready to go,” said linebacker James Skalski, who like Turner decided on Jan. 7 to return for one more season thanks to the NCAA rule allowing student-athletes another year of eligibility from the 2020-’21 academic year due to COVID-19. “Trent is extremely talented. Malcolm, that guy practices so hard. That guy celebrates a play in practice and in scout work. He practices so hard it is like he’s in a game. And it shows up on game day, it shows up.

“I love watching Malcolm and the other guys work and it’s been nice seeing them kind of learn how to study the game. A lot of the older guys help them through that process.”