Peach State lineman excited to be on Tigers’ radar

One standout offensive line prospect on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the 2022 class is Qae’shon Sapp, a guard/tackle from Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga.

Sapp, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound junior, is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 7 offensive guard in the country for his class by Rivals.

The Tigers have conveyed interest in Sapp, and the interest is mutual.

“Clemson is a great school,” he said to The Clemson Insider. “It’s great academics, it’s a great program, and they have a lot of things that I could have bringing to my table for success. So, it’s kind of exciting to have a little bit of recognition from Clemson.”

Sapp, who has racked up close to 20 scholarship offers, recently released a top-10 schools list comprised of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Looking ahead, Sapp plans to cut his top group down to five schools at some point but doesn’t know when. Right now, he is simply trying to enjoy the recruiting process.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the recruitment the way I can right now during this pandemic and basically focusing on my options right now, just trying to get better,” he said.

According to Sapp, Clemson would undoubtedly enter the picture as one of his top schools if he were to get an offer from the Tigers in the future.

“Most definitely they would,” he said. “They would probably be higher in the standings.”

Sapp isn’t sure when he will render his commitment down the road, but what kind of player and person will the program he ultimately chooses to play for be getting?

“Just a great kid,” he said. “Very athletic, explosive. I’m a people person, actually. I love communicating with people, and I’m a dog. I’m a two-headed person. On the field, it’s a different person. And in the classroom and outside of the classroom, I’m just a nice guy. I’m pretty cool, fun to hang around. So, I’ll probably end up being a nice leader of the team.”

Sapp was recently named a first-team all-region performer in Georgia’s Region 1-6A.