Clemson recruiting: Breaking down offer to elite edge rusher

Clemson extended an offer Wednesday to Cyrus Moss, one of the nation’s top edge rushers in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest offer here:

Cyrus Moss, 2022 DE/OLB, Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman)

Height, weight: 6-5, 220

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 5 WDE, No. 1 state, No. 29 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 8 OLB, No. 1 state, No. 72 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 2 WDE, No. 2 state, No. 75 national (Rivals)

Clemson offered: Wednesday, Jan. 20

Other offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington

More on Moss: Moss is listed as a defensive end by Rivals and 247Sports, while ESPN considers him an outside linebacker. But regardless of how he is classified, the bottom line is Moss is an elite edge defender in the 2022 class and a skilled pass rusher. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is long, athletic and has a lot of upside.

Moss saw his recruitment take off last spring when he racked up a slew of scholarship offers. He is looking to narrow down his list of more than two dozen offers in the not-too-distant future, but there is still a ways to go in this recruitment as he does not appear to be close to committing anywhere anytime soon. Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon are among the programs in the mix.

The Tigers have had Moss on their radar for a while. He has been in contact with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and was expected to be given a virtual tour by the staff Wednesday.

It’s safe to say Clemson has Moss’ attention after pulling the trigger on an offer. The program appeals to him from afar and he is interested in what the Tigers have to offer. It’s still relatively early in his recruitment, but it does not look like distance will be a major factor in his eventual decision, and the Tigers have what it takes from a program stature standpoint to be a legitimate contender for Moss and make a run at his commitment down the road.