Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Boston College has been moved to Wednesday, Jan. 27 and will tip at 9 p.m. on RSN at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Tickets purchased for the game, which was originally scheduled on Jan. 26, will be accepted on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Tickets are still available and fans are able to purchase here.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications