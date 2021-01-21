New ownership for The Clemson Insider

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Insider has been acquired by Stuart McWhorter and we will be partnering with him and his team to grow our Clemson University sports coverage.

Stuart McWhorter was one of the founding investors and directors in 247Sports prior to its acquisition. Stuart and his team have industry expertise and are committed to helping The Clemson Insider maintain and grow its place as the informative site for Clemson sports coverage.

Over the years I have turned down several opportunities to sell The Clemson Insider. I started this site in 2009 and it has been a large part of my life ever since. With the help of some great staff members, we have built a site that we believe provides the most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting. When Stuart and his team approached me, I knew this was the right time to take The Clemson Insider to the next level.

McWhorter, a Clemson graduate, and I share the same passion for Clemson. It has always been important to me to have Clemson people involved in the site as much as possible. Stuart and his team are the perfect partner to help create a site that will be unrivaled in the Clemson market.

As for The Clemson Insider that you are used to reading and the people involved with the site, nothing has changed. I have signed a long-term deal with McWhorter and his team to continue to oversee the site and continue to share my passion for Clemson athletics. Will Vandervort, Gavin Oliver and Bart Boatwright have all signed deals with the new company and will continue to provide great content for Tiger fans.

I am very proud of all the student workers that have worked with TCI over the years and have gone on to great things after they graduated. All of our current student workers will remain contributors and we look forward to working with more in the future.

I truly believe this is the best move for the future of The Clemson Insider, its staff and our readers. I will continue to be very active in the site and am committed to doing everything I can to make sure our new venture reaches its full potential.

To steal a line from Coach Dabo Swinney, “The best is yet to come,” for The Clemson Insider. We look forward to sharing more about the exciting changes coming in the future.