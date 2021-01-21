What Clemson’s defensive depth chart could look like this spring

The competition on the defensive side of the football will be at an all-time high this spring for the Clemson Football Team.

With Nolan Turner’s decision to return to Clemson for one more season, it means all 11 starters from the 2020 football season will be back for 2021. At least in the modern era of Clemson Football, never has all 11 starters from a unit returned to play the following season.

And keep in mind, it is not like these 11 starters return from a defense that was just okay or was a bad defense. No, they return from a defense that led the nation in sacks and led the ACC in total defense.

These are 11 starters that helped the Tigers finish No. 2 nationally in tackles for loss. These are 11 starters from a defense that ranked ninth nationally in interceptions.

These are 11 starters that allowed Clemson to finish second in the ACC in scoring defense, rushing defense, and passing defense. These are 11 starters that helped Clemson lead the ACC in fewest number of rushing touchdowns allowed.

This is a Clemson defense that returns young playmakers everywhere, mixed in with enough veteran leadership that means the Tigers are only going to be better in 2021.

Another thing to keep in mind. Clemson will also return an additional 10 players from last season that started at least one game due to injuries, and two more in defensive ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster that started most of the 2019 season.

Throw in the fact defensive coordinator Brent Venables is one of the best play callers in college football, and all of sudden the Tigers have the making of a defense that potentially could rival the 2018 defense, which led the nation in scoring defense, sacks, and tackles for loss.

Clemson played a lot of freshmen in 2020 and by the end of the year, they really started to come along. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy dominated opponents all year, while other freshmen such as Malcolm Greene and Trent Simpson came on strong near the end of the season.

Because of the pandemic and significant injuries throughout the year, a lot of young players, especially freshmen were forced into starting roles, which led to a large learning curve for the Tigers, but at the same time showed how much potential the Clemson defense has.

Of those playing last year, few played as well as Greene and Simpson did. Both were all over the field in the Tigers’ win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. Greene was playing more of a true nickel position, as well as an extra defensive back when the Tigers’ show dime looks. Simpson has helped veteran backer Mike Jones at the strongside position all year and even started over Jones in the Sugar Bowl.

TCI’s Projected Spring Depth Chart (defense)

Defensive end

Justin Mascoll, *Jr. J. Henry, *Jr. Justin Foster, *Sr.

Defensive tackle

Tyler Davis, Jr. DeMonte Capehart, *Fr. Darnell Jefferies, *Jr.

Defensive tackle

Bryan Bresee, So. Tre Williams, *Fr. Etinosa Reuben, *So.

Defensive end

Myles Murphy, So. Xavier Thomas, Sr. Greg Williams, *So.

SAM linebacker

Mike Jones, *Jr., or Trenton Simpson, Soph. Tyler Venables, So.

Middle linebacker

James Skalski, *Gr. Jake Venables, *Jr., or Kane Patterson, Jr.,

Weakside linebacker

Baylon Spector, *Gr. Keith Maguire, *Fr. LaVonta Bentley, *Fr.

Strong safety

Lannden Zanders, Jr. Ray Thornton, *So. Jaelyn Phillips, Jr.

Free safety

Nolan Turner, *Gr. Joseph Charleston, Jr. Tyler Venables, So.

Cornerback

Derion Kendrick, Sr. Mario Goodrich, Sr. Malcom Greene, So. or LeAnthony Williams, *Sr.

Cornerback

Andrew Booth, Jr. Sheridan Jones, Jr. Fred Davis, So.

Punter

Will Spiers, *Gr. Aidan Swanson, *So.

Note: *Redshirt