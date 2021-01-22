What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson trade saga

Even with the AFC and NFC Championship Games being held this Sunday, most of the talk in the NFL is still centered on former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and all the trade rumors being discussed.

Below are some stories, podcasts and videos that take a deeper dive on what is happening behind the scenes, what happened in Houston to get to this points and what a trade by the Texans might mean for Watson and the rest of the NFL.

Here’s a deeper dive into what trading Deshaun Watson would look like for the Texans, why this isn’t really comparable to James Harden’s trade demand and why Watson’s no-trade clause puts the team in a no-win situation. https://t.co/3ciWDEuJma — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 21, 2021

Went all in on the Deshaun Watson saga after talks with people around the league: His value, trade fits, how Houston got here and what they can do to try to salvage this. https://t.co/lOVvnZnewc — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 20, 2021

How did the Texans get to this point with Deshaun Watson? Listen to @PabloTorre and I explain on ESPN Daily: 🎧: https://t.co/vAFLKUIJn6 pic.twitter.com/Yl9g0LOift — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 21, 2021

No matter who the Texans hire as HC, it likely won’t salvage the relationship with Deshaun Watson, according to @mortreport pic.twitter.com/no4paAnnvS — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) January 19, 2021

The Jets have the worst record in the NFL since Deshaun Watson entered the league: "That's what Deshaun sees… He doesn't want to go to New York, does he?" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/OVr0ZKWj9g — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 21, 2021

The Washington Football Team is in desperate need of a long-term, franchise quarterback. Deshaun Watson, while seemingly expensive, could be a possible target. https://t.co/j3XD1aqQpB pic.twitter.com/ywK4SAXOob — OutKick (@Outkick) January 22, 2021

What's it going to take to get Deshaun Watson in a trade? Why all first-round picks aren't equal https://t.co/eyjXybSwdl — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 22, 2021

Who should the Steelers cut, keep and extend? And have they talked to the Texans about Deshaun Watson? From @EdBouchette's mailbag: https://t.co/bIc8eD8IST — The Athletic Pittsburgh (@TheAthleticPGH) January 22, 2021

Deshaun Watson posts yet another cryptic tweet, and NFL fans had the same response https://t.co/LxPcLOqgNB pic.twitter.com/ExuYD8StAd — For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 22, 2021