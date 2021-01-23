5-star edge rusher reacts to Clemson offer

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out this weekend to Jeremiah Alexander (pictured far right), one of the country’s top edge rushers in the class of 2022.

The five-star prospect from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., announced the offer on Friday night.

Alexander (6-2, 235) was ecstatic to receive the offer from the Tigers.

“It felt amazing,” he told The Clemson Insider after announcing the offer on social media.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, Alexander’s area recruiter, informed him of the offer.

“I took two unofficial visits (to Clemson) a while ago, and just the offer coming felt great!” Alexander said.

Clemson played host to Alexander for a pair of game-day visits during the 2019 season, when he attended the Texas A&M and Florida State games at Death Valley.

Alexander told TCI in the fall of 2019 that an offer from Clemson was one he was “waiting on.”

“It would be another blessing! For sure,” he said at the time. “But I haven’t decided on anywhere I want to go … I can definitely see myself at Clemson.”

Alexander is rated a defensive end by Rivals and 247Sports, while ESPN considers him an outside linebacker.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Alexander is a five-star prospect, the No. 1 weak-side defensive end, No. 1 player from the state of Alabama and No. 11 overall prospect in the 2022 class.