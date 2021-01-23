Clemson ‘dream school’ for cousin of Tigers coach

One up-and-coming prospect for Clemson fans to keep an eye on in the future is Cory Elliott, a talented defensive back in the 2023 class from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore cornerback and safety is long, fast, athletic and a confident and motivated player.

“As a player I feel like I am a game changer,” Elliott told The Clemson Insider. “I can play on any side or any position you need me at. Most coaches’ comments after meeting me admire my energy and the drive to get better.”

Elliott, of course, has aspirations to play college football, and Clemson is what he called his “dream school.”

“Ever since I was younger, I always wished to play in Death Valley,” he said. “Growing up I used to watch Clemson running down that huge hill in home games, the atmosphere of the crowd, just how loud they could get.”

Elliott has a family tie to the Clemson football program as he is a cousin of Clemson offensive coordinator and former Tigers wide receiver Tony Elliott.

Cory keeps in touch with Tony and draws inspiration from the former walk-on’s story.

“Knowing that my cousin came to Clemson as a walk-on and is doing great things in the program inspired me,” he said. “We talk from time in the offseason when he isn’t busy. [He tells me] just to keep grinding and make sure my grades are right.”

Elliott feels he improved as a player at Brookwood this past season, and while his recruiting process is in the infant stages, it figures to only be a matter of time before the quick and smooth defensive back’s recruitment ramps up.

“Honestly in my opinion this past season was meant for me to get better in all aspects of my game,” he said. “Being able to watch up close and play behind the two talented DBs ahead of me has helped me grow tremendously in all aspects.”