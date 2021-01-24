In the End Zone with Emilee: 2021 recruits build depth at wideout

The Clemson Insider’s Emilee Smarr takes a look at how freshmen receivers Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins will help provide depth for Clemson this coming season.
Jourdan Thomas has a handful of scholarship offers under his belt as a high school junior and is on a bunch of Power Five program recruiting radars. Clemson is among the schools that have conveyed interest in (…)
Clemson extended an offer on Friday to Jeremiah Alexander, one of the nation’s top edge rushers and one of the top prospects regardless of position in the 2022 class. The Clemson Insider breaks down the (…)
For the third time in four games, Aamir Simms did not have his best stuff. On Saturday, Clemson’s senior forward scored just five points while going 1-for-3 from the field in the 20th-ranked Tigers’ 80-61 (…)
For a third straight game, No. 20 Clemson was run out of an arena. The latest coming on Saturday as Florida State drilled the Tigers, 80-61, at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Once again, the game was (…)
Clemson will have a new feature running back heading into the spring, the problem is no one knows who it is going to be. Lyn-J Dixon will likely get the first shot this spring, followed by Chez Mellusi, (…)
Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out this weekend to Jeremiah Alexander (pictured far right), one of the country’s top edge rushers in the class of 2022. The five-star prospect from Thompson (…)
Clemson jumped out to a solid 14-3 start to the 2020 season and had won five straight games, including a sweep of Boston College in ACC play before the season stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This (…)
One up-and-coming prospect for Clemson fans to keep an eye on in the future is Cory Elliott, a talented defensive back in the 2023 class from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound (…)
Trevor Lawrence has officially moved on and turned his focus to the 2021 NFL Draft. That means D.J. Uiagalelei has turned his focus on to being Clemson’s new starting quarterback. The transition from (…)
Clemson baseball jumped out to a solid start last season with a 14-3 record, and then everything changed. The Tigers won their last five games and prepared to load the bus and travel to Wake Forest and (…)