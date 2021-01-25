ACC announces schedule change for Clemson basketball

By Will Vandervort | January 25, 2021 8:35 am

GREENSBORO, N.C. –– The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Boston College’s men’s basketball games at Clemson and Louisville have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.

Louisville will now play at Clemson on Wednesday in a game that will tip at 9 p.m., and will be carried on RSN.

The postponements follow positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The ACC also announced that Georgia Tech will play at Louisville on Monday, Feb. 1 in a rescheduled game that will tip at 2 p.m., and will be carried on the ACC Network.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Jan. 27, Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.

Wednesday, January 27

Miami at Florida State ACCN 6 PM

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame RSN 7 PM

Wake Forest at NC State ACCN 8 PM

Louisville at Clemson RSN 9 PM (originally scheduled for March 3)

Saturday, January 30

Clemson at Duke ESPN Noon

Miami at Wake Forest ACCN 2 PM

Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN 4 PM

Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN 6 PM

Notre Dame at Pitt ACCN 8 PM

Monday, February 1

Georgia Tech at Louisville ACCN 2 PM

Duke at Miami ESPN 7 PM

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.