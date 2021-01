Clemson linebacker Mike Jones has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The Clemson Insider confirmed Jones went into the portal on Monday.

Jones played in 10 games for the Tigers this past year, while starting seven of them. He recorded 30 tackles from his strongside position, including four tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions.

The 6-foot, 220-pound backer has 52 career tackles (8.0 for loss), five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks.