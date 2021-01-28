ACC, Clemson announce 2021 Football Schedule

As previously announced, Clemson will open its 2021 College Football Season against Georgia on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tigers will open ACC play hosting Georgia Tech on Sept. 18, the ACC announced on the Packer & Durham Show Thursday. It marks the third straight year Clemson has opened its ACC schedule against Georgia Tech.

As previously announced, the Tigers will open its home schedule on Sept. 11 against S.C. State and will host UConn on Nov. 13 at Death Valley, as well, as another non-conference game at home.

After an open date, the Tigers will travel to Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15. The following week they will travel to Pittsburgh for the first time ever. They also play at NC State (Sept. 25) and at Louisville (Nov. 6) in ACC play.

Besides Georgia Tech, the Tigers will host Boston College (Oct. 2) for a third straight year at Death Valley. They will also entertain ACC foes Florida State (Oct. 30) and Wake Forest (Nov. 20).

Clemson will renew is annual rivalry game with South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., to concluded the year on Nov. 27.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the SEC canceled the Palmetto State’s biggest game, which was scheduled to be played in Clemson. The SEC’s decision snapped a streak of 111 years in which the two rivals met on the gridiron. It was the nation’s second longest continuous game.

The ACC also announced the conference will go back to divisional play to determine who will play in the ACC Championship Game, which is scheduled for Dec. 4 in Charlotte.

2021 Clemson Football Schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Georgia (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

Sept. 11 vs. S.C. State

Sept. 18. vs. Georgia Tech

Sept. 25 at NC State

Oct. 2 vs. Boston College

Oct. 9 OPEN date

Oct. 15 at Syracuse (Friday)

Oct. 23 at Pitt

Oct. 30 vs. Florida State

Nov. 6 at Louisville

Nov. 13 vs. UConn

Nov. 20 vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 27 at South Carolina

Dec. 4 ACC Championship Game (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

Note: Clemson plans to hold its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 3. Game day designations for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.