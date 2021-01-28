Fast-rising Florida corner high on Clemson

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Ryan Turner has seen his recruitment take off of late and added one of his biggest offers to date earlier this month when Clemson joined his rapidly growing offer list.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed informed the 6-foot, 190-pound junior of his opportunity to play for the Tigers.

“Coach Reed gave me the offer,” Turner told The Clemson Insider. “His message to me was that they’re serious about recruiting and they really want me.”

Turner is high on Clemson’s program, and the class of 2022 recruit had long been hoping to see the Tigers come calling with an offer.

“It felt good because Clemson is a good school and has a great football program,” he said. “It meant a lot to me because they are one of the best football teams in the country.”

There is a lot Turner likes about Clemson, including defensive coordinator Brent Venables, his coaching style and the fact the Tigers consistently produce NFL talent.

“Their pipeline into the NFL,” Turner said of what stands out to him about Clemson. “Their winning tradition and Coach Venables. The way Coach Venables coaches is crazy.”

Along with Clemson, Turner has picked up offers from Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon and Wake Forest within the past couple of weeks. Arkansas, Boston College, Pittsburgh and West Virginia all offered him in December, following offers from Miami, Penn State and Syracuse in the fall.

While Turner doesn’t have a formal group of favorites at this stage of his recruiting process, the Tigers are certainly high on his list after pulling the trigger on its offer.

“They are definitely one of my top schools,” he said of Clemson.