Radakovich confident Elliott will start 2021 season at Clemson

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich says he is confident Tony Elliott will be at Clemson to start the 2021 Football Season.

Radakovich spoke about Elliott’s future at Clemson Wednesday afternoon with Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Dellenger tweeted Radakovich expects “school officials will soon discuss contract enhancements for Elliott.” Clemson’s Board of Trustees are expected to approve the hiring of Clemson’s new running backs coach, C.J. Spiller, on Feb. 4 at the latest BOT meeting, as well as approve other football coaching items.

Radakovich expects that school officials will soon discuss contract enhancements for Elliott. Asked about the UCF job now open, Radakovich says of Elliott, “I am confident he’ll be at Clemson to start the 2021 season.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 27, 2021

Besides his duties as offensive coordinator, Elliott will move over from running backs coach and coach the Tigers’ tight ends in 2021. He will be replacing Danny Pearman as the tight ends coach, who is sliding into a new administrative role on Dabo Swinney’s staff.

Elliott was reportedly, by The Clemson Insider and others, to be linked to the Tennessee head coaching vacancy, which was filled on Wednesday. Tennessee announced former UCF head coach Josh Heupel as its new head coach.

The Tennessee head coaching job was the third SEC job this off season Elliott’s name was linked to. Reportedly, Auburn and South Carolina also expressed interest in the services of the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

Elliott had also been linked to offensive coordinator openings in the NFL, in particular at Seattle and Miami.

Radakovich told SINow on Wednesday, Elliott will be a head coach one day and he will be an incredibly successful one.

Last year, Elliott made $1.6 million at Clemson and was the seventh highest paid assistant coach in the country. He signed a three-year deal at the time that was expected to pay an average of $1.7 million through the life of the contract.

Elliott has spent the last six football seasons as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, the first five as co-offensive coordinator along side Jeff Scott, who is now entering his second season as the head coach at South Florida.

Clemson has produced an 80-7 record since Elliott started to call the plays, as he helped guide his alma mater to two national championships in 2016 and 2018, while finishing as national runner-ups in 2015 and 2019.

The Tigers have also played in the College Football Playoff in each of the last six years, while winning the ACC every year during that stretch.

Clemson’s offenses have also been prolific during his six years as the offensive coordinator. The Tigers have set records for points, total yards, points per game, yards per game, passing yards and passing yards per game in 2015, ’16, ’18. ’19 and ’20.

Elliott as been the coordinator for two Heisman Trophy Finalist in quarterbacks Deshaun Watson (2015 and 2016) and Trevor Lawrence (2020), while also calling plays for ACC Players of the Year in Watson (2015), running back Travis Etienne (2018 and 2019) and Lawrence (2020).

A former walk-on at Clemson, Elliott lettered for the Tigers from 2000-’03. He joined Swinney’s staff as the running backs coach in 2011.