Simms named candidate for two national awards

Clemson forward Aamir Simms was one of just 15 men’s basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, announced Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame also announced Simms as a Top 10 candidate for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Simms, a 6-foot-9 forward from Palmyra, Va., is an ACC Preseason First Team selection. He was an All-ACC Third Team selection at the end of last year. He leads the Tigers in scoring, rebounding (5.9 per game), assists, blocks (10) and is second on the team in steals (14). Simms holds a clear advantage in offensive rebounding, averaging 2.7 per contest. He also leads the team with four charges taken this season.

He has posted two games with double-digit rebounds and has secured seven or more in six contests this season. He posted a career-high-tying four blocked shots, while securing 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists to go along with the game-winning shot in a 66-65 win at Miami (Jan. 2).

Recently, Simms posted 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one block in a 54-50 win over Louisville (Jan. 27).

He is 32 points shy of 1,000 for his career and is on pace to become just the fourth Clemson Tiger in school history to amass 1,000 points, 550 rebounds, 75 steals and 75 blocks. He would join Trevor Booker (2006-10), Horace Grant (1983-87) and Larry Nance (1977-81).

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications